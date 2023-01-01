$13,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
173,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002821
- Stock #: PC1412
- VIN: 1FMCU9G94EUC79555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN AWD WITH PAN ROOF AND LOADED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK ITN OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
