Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, USB Port, Trailer Hitch, Alloys, Roof Rack, Tinted, Clean Carfax, Tons of Service Record on Carfax, Fog Lights, Certified, New Brakes all around, Fresh Oil Change, Been serviced @ Expressway Ford regularly, Good Running Condition, All Original, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!

2014 Ford Escape

156,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1EUE42219

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, USB Port, Trailer Hitch, Alloys, Roof Rack, Tinted, Clean Carfax, Tons of Service Record on Carfax, Fog Lights, Certified, New Brakes all around, Fresh Oil Change, Been serviced @ Expressway Ford regularly, Good Running Condition, All Original, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

