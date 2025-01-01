Menu
Gray 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWD | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2014 Ford Escape

141,394 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE

12864707

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX2EUB17997

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64761BZ
  • Mileage 141,394 KM

Gray 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift FWD | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2014 Ford Escape