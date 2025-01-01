Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Explorer

160,792 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12424365

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12424365
  2. 12424365
  3. 12424365
  4. 12424365
  5. 12424365
  6. 12424365
  7. 12424365
  8. 12424365
  9. 12424365
  10. 12424365
  11. 12424365
  12. 12424365
  13. 12424365
  14. 12424365
  15. 12424365
  16. 12424365
  17. 12424365
  18. 12424365
  19. 12424365
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,792KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D84EGB80964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C0964
  • Mileage 160,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box, Alloys, Bluetooth, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT, Reg. Cab. 8 Ft. Box, Alloys, Bluetooth, 249,983 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT, eye sight for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT, eye sight 46,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 177,414 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer