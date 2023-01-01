$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
Lariat AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
- Listing ID: 10378182
- Stock #: D112280AXZ
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET5EFC79080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,831 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 10 Speakers, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Chrome Angular Running Boards, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Power Glass Heated Mirrors, Block heater, Body Colour Door Handle Bezels, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Extended Range Fuel Tank, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GVWR: 3,470 kg (7,650 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Lariat Chrome Package, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Overhead Console w/Single Storage Bin, Overhead Console w/Storage Bin, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close Switch, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD Sony Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SelectShift Transmission, Single Chrome Exhaust Tip, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Super Engine Cooling, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Tailgate Step, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation.
Lariat 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Tuxedo Black Metallic
Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.
