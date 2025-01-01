$3,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
2014 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,442KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ5EM161640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 161640
- Mileage 191,442 KM
Vehicle Description
sold as is...
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Decklid Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P185/60R15 BSW -inc: H-rated
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.07 Axle Ratio
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Hill Hold Control
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
