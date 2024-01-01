2014 Ford Focus

Menu
<p>Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, 2 Sets of Key, Certified, been oil Sprayed regularly, Extra Set of Winter Tires, None Smoker, No Pets, Good Driving condition, must see!!!</p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

2014 Ford Focus

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Focus

SE,Certified,Auto,A/C,2 set of Key's,None Smoker

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE,Certified,Auto,A/C,2 set of Key's,None Smoker

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3K25EL187163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, 2 Sets of Key, Certified, been oil Sprayed regularly, Extra Set of Winter Tires, None Smoker, No Pets, Good Driving condition, must see!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 157,407 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV,Certified,Gas Saver,Alloys,Tinted,Push Starter for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV,Certified,Gas Saver,Alloys,Tinted,Push Starter 52,000 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 31,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2014 Ford Focus