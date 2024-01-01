$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE,Auto,A/C,Leather,Bluetoot,Sunroof,Certified,Fog
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Leather, Certified, 2 Set Of Keys, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
