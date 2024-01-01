$6,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,031KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBANU53559C121565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,031 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS Vehicle, Not Certified, Auto, Loaded, Black on Black, ABS, TCS, TPMS, CD Player, Cruise control, Air condition, Bluetooth, All power...and many more. You do the safety and you save.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Email AutoSmarto
2014 Ford Focus