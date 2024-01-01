Menu
<p>AS IS Vehicle, Not Certified, Auto, Loaded, Black on Black, ABS, TCS, TPMS, CD Player, Cruise control, Air condition, Bluetooth, All power...and many more. You do the safety and you  save.</p><p> </p>

2014 Ford Focus

148,031 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Logo_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,031KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBANU53559C121565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,031 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS Vehicle, Not Certified, Auto, Loaded, Black on Black, ABS, TCS, TPMS, CD Player, Cruise control, Air condition, Bluetooth, All power...and many more. You do the safety and you  save.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

