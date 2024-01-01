2014 Ford Fusion

Menu
<p>Come in and see our beautiful Red Ford Fusion AWD SE with only 89,000kms on the odometer.</p> <p>Well equipped with heated, leather seats, sunroof, navigation and lots more this is a wonderful driving, well maintained by the previous owner (it was a local trade in) this would make a great new addition for you and your family!</p> <p> </p> <p>Kitchener Kia's Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.</p> <p>Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.</p> <p><strong>519-571-2828<br /> sales@kitchenerkia.com</strong></p> OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
88,797KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T97ER346706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24447A
  • Mileage 88,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and see our beautiful Red Ford Fusion AWD SE with only 89,000kms on the odometer.



Well equipped with heated, leather seats, sunroof, navigation and lots more this is a wonderful driving, well maintained by the previous owner (it was a local trade in) this would make a great new addition for you and your family!



 



Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.



519-571-2828

sales@kitchenerkia.com


OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Ford Fusion