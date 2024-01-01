$5,999+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-1
2014 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-1
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,116KM
VIN 2GKFLXEK6E6354046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with safety...
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
antenna
CUP HOLDERS
glove box
Assist handles
map pockets
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Outside temperature in radio display
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
3.53 Axle Ratio
GVWR
Exterior
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
COMPACT SPARE
Convenience
Console
coolant temperature
Front Halogen Fog Lights
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Suspension
coil springs
Soft ride suspension
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Rear
SUNSHADES
Rear Window
battery
fuel
speedometer
door handles
odometer
alternator
liftgate
Single
fuel gauge
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
EMISSIONS
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
4 Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
vehicle info
Charcoal
(2) cupholders and concealed storage
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2.4L DOHC
2300 kg (5070 lbs)
3-point
3-position recline
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Suspension system
active electronic
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
charcoal lower
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
federal
federal requirements
front passenger and rear outboard
front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's manual for more information.)
front seatback
interior with theatre dimming
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
A pillar mounted tweeters
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
charcoal with chrome surround
deep tinted
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front reading
front windshield
halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
head curtain with rollover protection
strut type coil springs
(1) bottle holder in each door
centre stack surround
upper instrument panel centre channel speaker
Driver information centre -inc: personalization
and deep centre console
inside rear-view auto dimming
panic assist and hill hold-assist
rear quarter panel subwoofer
rear intermittent
centre -inc: armrest
(4) auxiliary with covers
rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
body colour front & rear
Chrome accents for headlamps
Suspension system -inc: front independent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
