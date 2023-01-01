Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord

108,709 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sport Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

Sport Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10392138
  2. 10392138
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392138
  • Stock #: 3725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3725
  • Mileage 108,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced


Here comes another Honda Accord Sport with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual zone digital climate control, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 9.99%
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 120,936 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 81,996 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 156,324 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory