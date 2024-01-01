Menu
<p>FRESH TRADE IN SOLD AS IS THIS HWY DRIVEN HONDA LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND HAS LOTS OF POWER AND OPTIONS WELL SERVICED AND RELIABLE COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Honda Accord

465,000 KM

Details Description

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
465,000KM
VIN 1HGCR3F96EA800931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1661
  • Mileage 465,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE IN SOLD AS IS THIS HWY DRIVEN HONDA LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND HAS LOTS OF POWER AND OPTIONS WELL SERVICED AND RELIABLE COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2014 Honda Accord