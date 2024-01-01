$4,850+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$4,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PC1661
- Mileage 465,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE IN SOLD AS IS THIS HWY DRIVEN HONDA LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND HAS LOTS OF POWER AND OPTIONS WELL SERVICED AND RELIABLE COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
