2014 Honda Accord

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 1 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9402181

9402181 Stock #: 3428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3428

Mileage 137,168 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.