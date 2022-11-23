Menu
2014 Honda Accord

137,168 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

2014 Honda Accord

LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,168KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9402181
  Stock #: 3428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3428
  • Mileage 137,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Here comes another Honda Accord LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, alloys, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C!
ONLY $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

