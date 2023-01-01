$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
192,482KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F50EH014942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1115
- Mileage 192,482 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 4
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear seat folding
Wheels: steel
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Watts: 160
Front brake diameter: 10.3
Wheel covers: full
Rear brake type: drum
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 16 mm
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 7.9
Steering ratio: 14.9
Axle Ratio: 3.94
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Headlights: auto off / halogen
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due / turn off headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
