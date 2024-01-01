$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda Civic
Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM!
2014 Honda Civic
Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,094KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4251
- Mileage 97,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage
Very desirable Honda Civic Touring model has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 97,000km! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, leather interior, heated seats, digital climate control, upgraded alloys, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2014 Honda Civic