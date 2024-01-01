Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br></span><span>- Accident free<br></span><span>- Dealer serviced<br>- Low mileage<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Very desirable Honda Civic Touring model has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 97,000km! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, leather interior, heated seats, digital climate control, upgraded alloys, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><br><br></div><br /><div><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2014 Honda Civic

97,094 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM!

Watch This Vehicle
11917547

2014 Honda Civic

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,094KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4251
  • Mileage 97,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage


Very desirable Honda Civic Touring model has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 97,000km! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, leather interior, heated seats, digital climate control, upgraded alloys, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD - LTHR! MASSAGE! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD - LTHR! MASSAGE! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! 95,013 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! 74,147 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i - 7 PASS! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! HUD! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i - 7 PASS! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! HUD! 87,359 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic