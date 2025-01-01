$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! LOW MILEAGE!
2014 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! LOW MILEAGE!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,405KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4366
- Mileage 91,405 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Low milage
Freshly traded Honda Civic LX Sedan has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 91,405km! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Well serviced
- Low milage
Freshly traded Honda Civic LX Sedan has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 91,405km! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv S-Line - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 129,538 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription - B&W AUDIO! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 98,040 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna LE AWD 7-Passenger V6 - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! PWR DOORS! 166,950 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2014 Honda Civic