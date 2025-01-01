Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Low milage

Freshly traded Honda Civic LX Sedan has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 91,405km! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2014 Honda Civic

91,405 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! LOW MILEAGE!

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! LOW MILEAGE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,405KM

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4366
  • Mileage 91,405 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Low milage


Freshly traded Honda Civic LX Sedan has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 91,405km! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Honda Civic