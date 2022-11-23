$11,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$11,999
- Listing ID: 9367216
- Stock #: 3389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Manual transmission
Freshly traded Honda Civic LX Sedan has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, 5-speed manual transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$11,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
