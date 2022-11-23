Menu
2014 Honda Civic

150,477 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,477KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9367216
  Stock #: 3389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3389
  • Mileage 150,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Manual transmission

Freshly traded Honda Civic LX Sedan has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, 5-speed manual transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$11,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

