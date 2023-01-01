Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

158,201 KM

Details Description Features

$137

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$137

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 9977429
  2. 9977429
  3. 9977429
  4. 9977429
  5. 9977429
  6. 9977429
  7. 9977429
  8. 9977429
  9. 9977429
  10. 9977429
Contact Seller

$137

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9977429
  • Stock #: 23215B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E53EH018405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,201 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2014 Honda Civic EX
 158,201 KM
$137 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 149,304 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Pr...
 74,304 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory