2014 Honda CR-V
Touring Nav/Roof AWD
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10660779
- Stock #: 55231
- VIN: 2HKRM4H92EH126280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident trade in. Extremely well looked after. Navigation. AWD. Leather seats. Power sunroof. Heated seats. BlueTooth.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
