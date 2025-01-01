Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Single owner<br></span><span>- Low mileage</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a single owner Honda CR-V EX AWD with only 110,308km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, sunroof, </span><span>alloys, </span><span>cloth interior, </span><span>heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>16,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>16,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><br><br></div><br /><div><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2014 Honda CR-V

110,213 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

12414879

2014 Honda CR-V

EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,213KM

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4405
  • Mileage 110,213 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Low mileage


Just landed is a single owner Honda CR-V EX AWD with only 110,308km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
16,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
16,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Honda CR-V