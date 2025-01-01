$16,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
2014 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,213KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4405
- Mileage 110,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Low mileage
Just landed is a single owner Honda CR-V EX AWD with only 110,308km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
16,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
16,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Low mileage
Just landed is a single owner Honda CR-V EX AWD with only 110,308km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
16,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
16,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 134,643 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SAFETY SENSE! 111,237 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HUD! SUNROOF! 170,743 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2014 Honda CR-V