2014 Honda CR-V

199,950 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8272017
  • Stock #: 3121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3121
  • Mileage 199,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced

Freshly traded Honda CR-V EX-L has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owners, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

