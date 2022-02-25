$14,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L 4WD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8272017
- Stock #: 3121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Freshly traded Honda CR-V EX-L has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced by its only owners, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
