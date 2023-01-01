$21,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
GPS,DVD,* Passengers,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10386174
- VIN: 5FNRL5H96EB512353
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Fully Loaded, Leather, 8 Passengers, Bluetooth, Backup camera, GPS, Fog Lights, Sunroof, DVD Player, New Tires all around, Certified, Perfect running condition, None Smoker, No pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Must See!!!
To view the CArFax please click here:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
