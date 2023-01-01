Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Odyssey

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

GPS,DVD,* Passengers,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Odyssey

GPS,DVD,* Passengers,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

  1. 1694025907
  2. 1694025907
  3. 1694025907
  4. 1694025907
  5. 1694025907
  6. 1694025907
  7. 1694025907
  8. 1694025907
  9. 1694025907
  10. 1694025907
  11. 1694025907
  12. 1694025907
  13. 1694025907
  14. 1694025907
  15. 1694025907
  16. 1694025907
  17. 1694025907
  18. 1694025907
  19. 1694025907
  20. 1694025908
  21. 1694025908
  22. 1694025908
  23. 1694025908
  24. 1694025908
  25. 1694025908
  26. 1694025906
  27. 1694025906
  28. 1694025973
  29. 1694025977
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386174
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H96EB512353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded, Leather, 8 Passengers, Bluetooth, Backup camera, GPS, Fog Lights, Sunroof, DVD Player, New Tires all around, Certified, Perfect running condition, None Smoker, No pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Must See!!!

To view the CArFax please click here:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!



 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2015 Subaru Legacy A...
 176,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord EX...
 161,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 Progres...
 154,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory