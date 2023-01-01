2014 Honda Odyssey

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 6 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10396539

10396539 Stock #: 3737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3737

Mileage 105,617 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 8 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Entertainment Package Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.