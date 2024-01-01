Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Well maintained<br>- 8 passenger<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another Honda Odyssey EX at an excellent price point! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, </span><span>power seats,</span><span> power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><div><br /></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/></a></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2014 Honda Odyssey

172,120 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! PWR DOORS! 8 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! PWR DOORS! 8 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,120KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4200
  • Mileage 172,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well maintained
- 8 passenger


Here comes another Honda Odyssey EX at an excellent price point! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD 5-Spd AT with DVD -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD 5-Spd AT with DVD -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS! 159,286 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 183,172 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD V6 - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD V6 - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 80,747 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Odyssey