Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L - LEATHER! NAVIGATION! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L - LEATHER! NAVIGATION! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 4938024
  2. 4938024
  3. 4938024
Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,061KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4938024
  • Stock #: 2338
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Navigation

Here comes another gorgeous Honda Odyssey EX-L with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot camera, lane departure warning, parking sensors, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carproof Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,888 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
  • MOONROOF
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 8 PASSENGER
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • SMART KEY
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 80,104 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 113,789 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 40,232 KM
$16,200 + tax & lic
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Send A Message