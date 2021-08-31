Menu
2014 Honda Pilot

77,369 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS!

2014 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,369KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7985178
  Stock #: 3064

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3064
  • Mileage 77,369 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 8 passenger
- Well serviced



Here comes another spacious Honda Pilot Touring with only 77,000km! This 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more! Too many features to list!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $30,900 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

