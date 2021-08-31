2014 Honda Ridgeline

+ taxes & licensing
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Timing belt service completed
Very rare and desirable Honda Ridgeline Sport has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious pick up truck can is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $26,500 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
