2014 Honda Ridgeline

152,914 KM

Details

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Sport - BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE! 4WD!

Sport - BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE! 4WD!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_AccidentFree

+ taxes & licensing

152,914KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7985181
  • Stock #: 3071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Timing belt service completed



Very rare and desirable Honda Ridgeline Sport has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious pick up truck can is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $26,500 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

