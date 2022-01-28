2014 Hyundai Elantra...

$10,005 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8181186

Stock #: NK4380A

NK4380A VIN: 5NPDH4AE7EH481743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4380A

Mileage 117,036 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 1,740 kg Max cargo capacity: 420 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Curb weight: 1,225 kg Overall height: 1,430 mm Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights

