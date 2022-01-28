Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244105
  • Stock #: PC1181
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2EH517080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1181
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE RELIABLE GAS SAVER FOR YOUR DRIVING PLASURES SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 51195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

