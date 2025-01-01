$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Equus
Signature,Fully Loaded,2 Sets of Tires,Certified
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Imagine yourself gliding down the highway in this luxurious 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature, available now at Auto Expo Inc. This meticulously maintained sedan, with only 149,000km on the odometer, offers a driving experience unlike any other. The Equus Signature is a statement of refined taste, boasting a sophisticated brown exterior complemented by a warm and inviting cream interior. This vehicle is fully loaded and Certified. This car is ready for the road and ready to impress.
Prepare to be enveloped in comfort and style. The Equus Signature is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to luxury, offering a smooth and powerful ride thanks to its rear-wheel-drive configuration. This 2014 model has two sets of tires, ensuring you're ready for any season. The Equus is ready for you to experience the ultimate in automotive elegance.
Here are some of the features that will make you fall in love with this Equus:
- Sumptuous Cream Interior: Sink into the plush, cream-colored leather seats and experience a level of comfort that will make every journey a pleasure.
- Fully Loaded Features: Enjoy the convenience and indulgence of a car that has it all, from advanced technology to premium amenities.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving with a responsive and refined automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
- Rear Wheel Drive: Experience the classic and dynamic feel of a rear-wheel-drive sedan, providing enhanced handling and control.
- Two Sets of Tires: This car comes equipped with two sets of tires, offering you flexibility and preparedness for any season.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
