Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

160,471 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,471KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHHT6KD6EU122693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C2693
  • Mileage 160,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2009 Audi A3 4dr HB AT DSG 2.0T quattro for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Audi A3 4dr HB AT DSG 2.0T quattro 207,409 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX 160,005 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 234,789 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe