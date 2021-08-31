Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

118,613 KM

Details Description Features

$14,915

+ tax & licensing
$14,915

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium 2.4L | AUTO | AC | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium 2.4L | AUTO | AC | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,915

+ taxes & licensing

118,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7693297
  • Stock #: P61459A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB0EG198481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P61459A
  • Mileage 118,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Odometer is 1431 kilometers below market average!

2.4L GL FWD | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | POWER GROUP | FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4
Frost White Pearl

Advantage+ Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE


  • Click or call to arrange a test drive. Or shop from home
  • We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone
  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee. You won't be disappointed

Don't Delay! With over 140 sales professionals promoting this pre-owned vehicle through 17 dealerships representing 11 communities across ontario, this great value won't last long!


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

