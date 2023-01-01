Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

191,113 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

191,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471842
  • Stock #: 62721BZ
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC8EH918294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62721BZ
  • Mileage 191,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS TRADED | SE | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

