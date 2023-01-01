$7,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata
AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$7,500
- Listing ID: 10471842
- Stock #: 62721BZ
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC8EH918294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 191,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
AS TRADED | SE | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic
Gray
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
