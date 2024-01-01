Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

78,609 KM

$11,700

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

78,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC9EH869920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Hyundai Sonata