Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Hyundai Tucson

147,253 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10945820
  2. 10945820
  3. 10945820
  4. 10945820
  5. 10945820
  6. 10945820
  7. 10945820
  8. 10945820
  9. 10945820
  10. 10945820
  11. 10945820
  12. 10945820
  13. 10945820
  14. 10945820
  15. 10945820
  16. 10945820
  17. 10945820
  18. 10945820
  19. 10945820
  20. 10945820
  21. 10945820
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JUCAG1EU913691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3691
  • Mileage 147,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF 147,152 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 123,809 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Venza XLE AWD 176,883 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Tucson