$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Tech
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Tech
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
253,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD8EU197312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64288BZ
- Mileage 253,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Gray 3D Hatchback 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth & Simulated Leather Bolster Seats, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power windows, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2014 Hyundai Veloster Tech 253,099 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima Hybrid AS IS | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 318,392 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Titanium AS IS | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 234,832 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2014 Hyundai Veloster