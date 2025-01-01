Menu
Gray 3D Hatchback 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth & Simulated Leather Bolster Seats, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power windows, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2014 Hyundai Veloster

253,099 KM

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Tech

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Tech

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
253,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD8EU197312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64288BZ
  • Mileage 253,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Gray 3D Hatchback 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth & Simulated Leather Bolster Seats, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power windows, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

