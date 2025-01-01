$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM5EC545556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KK1182A
- Mileage 175,866 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
