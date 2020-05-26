Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4WD - NAVIGATION! BACK-UP CAMERA! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4WD - NAVIGATION! BACK-UP CAMERA! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 5025603
  2. 5025603
  3. 5025603
  4. 5025603
  5. 5025603
  6. 5025603
  7. 5025603
  8. 5025603
  9. 5025603
  10. 5025603
  11. 5025603
  12. 5025603
  13. 5025603
  14. 5025603
  15. 5025603
  16. 5025603
  17. 5025603
  18. 5025603
  19. 5025603
  20. 5025603
  21. 5025603
  22. 5025603
  23. 5025603
  24. 5025603
  25. 5025603
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,786KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5025603
  • Stock #: 2351
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle Highlights:
- One owner
- Dealer serviced

Here comes a very desirable Jeep Cherokee North with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV van is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.2L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, navigation system, back-up camera, remote start, alloys, fog lights, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power trunk, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, touch screen, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!Carfax AvailableExtended Warranty Available!Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.CONLY $11,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic lights
  • SMART KEY
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,240 KM
$11,488 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 131,061 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 97,193 KM
$13,488 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory