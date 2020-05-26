2014 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Side Airbags

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Intermittent Wipers

Proximity Key

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Automatic climate control

Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD

Automatic lights

SMART KEY

Driver Side Airbag

Aux in

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

TOUCHSCREEN

Vehicle Stability Management VSM

Electronic Stability Control ESC

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Nav / Navigation Package

Backup / Rear View Camera

Power Rear Door / Hatch

Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.