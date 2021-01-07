Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

136,856 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Trailhawk 4X4

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

136,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536875
  • Stock #: 54343
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBB4EW203320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean no accidents. Cold weather group. Heated seats. Heated steering wheel. Navigation. Remote start. Underbody skid plates. Jeep Active Drive system. 8.4 inch touchscreen. Trail rated.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

