$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
EX
2014 Kia Forte
EX
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 111
- Mileage 184,088 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-4 four 4-4 zero 0 6 or 226-240-7618
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
SPORT, ECO, COMFORT DRIVE MODE, BACK UP CAMER, AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, CERTIFIED, HEATED SEAT, BLIND SPOT CHECK, CARFAX, FREE OIL SPRY, EXTENDED WARRANTY, WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
2014 Kia Forte5 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, 184088 KM, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly no accident.
Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, heated seats, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and more.........
The asking price is $7999 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDE A 3-MONTH WERRENTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car.
We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
Thank you
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618