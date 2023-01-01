Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

232,435 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

EX / LTHR / H. SEATS / ENGINE REPLACED RECENTLY

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

232,435KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10234454
  • VIN: KNAHU8A35E7007178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,435 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Kia Rondo EX, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, and leather upholstery, offers desirable features and a touch of luxury for a satisfying driving experience. With its practicality and stylish design, the Rondo EX is an excellent choice for individuals or families looking for a compact vehicle with enhanced convenience and comfort.

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

