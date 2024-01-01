$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
145,221KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 145,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
2014 Kia Sorento