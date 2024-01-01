2014 Kia Sorento

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705080389353_5438485408583278 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2014 Kia Sorento

145,221 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 10871475
  2. 10871475
  3. 10871475
  4. 10871475
  5. 10871475
  6. 10871475
  7. 10871475
  8. 10871475
  9. 10871475
  10. 10871475
Contact Seller
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,221KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2014 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Kia Sorento LX 145,221 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata GL 157,218 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 163,448 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sorento