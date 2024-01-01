$22,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Location
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Certified
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,642 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3L 6 CYL 4X4 Flex fuel 205642 KM
All wheel drive, AC, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic, Leather seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Moonroof, & More ,,,,,,,,
This Range Rover in great shape drive very nice all options works.
Asking price is $22495+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.
Vehicle Features
