Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </p><p>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p><em><strong>2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3L 6 CYL 4X4</strong><strong> Flex fuel 205642 KM</strong></em></p><p>All wheel drive, AC, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic, Leather seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Moonroof, & More ,,,,,,,,</p><p>This Range Rover in great shape drive very nice all options works.</p><p>Asking price is $22495+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO  3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.</p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p>

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

205,642 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1722900261
  2. 1722900263
  3. 1722900267
  4. 1722900271
  5. 1722900276
  6. 1722900282
  7. 1722900287
  8. 1722900291
  9. 1722900296
  10. 1722900301
  11. 1722900305
  12. 1722900311
  13. 1722900316
  14. 1722900320
  15. 1722900324
  16. 1722900328
  17. 1722900332
  18. 1722900336
  19. 1722900341
  20. 1722900346
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,642KM
VIN SALWR2WF8EA350672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,642 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 

OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

 We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3L 6 CYL 4X4 Flex fuel 205642 KM

All wheel drive, AC, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic, Leather seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Moonroof, & More ,,,,,,,,

This Range Rover in great shape drive very nice all options works.

Asking price is $22495+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO  3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car.

 We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 205,642 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 146,860 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 BMW 5 Series 4DR SDN AWD 146,227 KM $13,675 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport