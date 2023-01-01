Menu
2014 Lexus IS 350

155,551 KM

$22,783

+ tax & licensing
$22,783

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2014 Lexus IS 350

2014 Lexus IS 350

350 AWD F Sport

2014 Lexus IS 350

350 AWD F Sport

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$22,783

+ taxes & licensing

155,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 55212
  VIN: JTHCE1D29E5003603

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 155,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident trade in. Sport S+ driving mode with Adaptive Variable Suspension. EIGHT-SPEED SPORT DIRECT SHIFT transmission. Power moonroof. Leather interior.

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

