2014 Lexus IS 350

$22,783 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 5 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10524435

10524435 Stock #: 55212

55212 VIN: JTHCE1D29E5003603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55212

Mileage 155,551 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.