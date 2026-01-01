$15,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Lexus IS 350
4dr Sdn AWD 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDEN
2014 Lexus IS 350
4dr Sdn AWD 3.5L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDEN
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
196,919KM
VIN JTHCE1D20E5001271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 196,919 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sdn AWD 3.5L 6cyl ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS~~26 Service records~~~
The 2014 Lexus IS 350 AWD is a luxury sport sedan that delivers exceptional performance, comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability. Powered by a responsive 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers a smooth yet exhilarating driving experience with confident handling in all seasons. This accident-free IS 350 has been well maintained and combines premium craftsmanship, refined styling, and lasting dependability, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking both luxury and performance.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats.
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$15950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2014 Lexus IS 350 AWD is a luxury sport sedan that delivers exceptional performance, comfort, and legendary Lexus reliability. Powered by a responsive 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers a smooth yet exhilarating driving experience with confident handling in all seasons. This accident-free IS 350 has been well maintained and combines premium craftsmanship, refined styling, and lasting dependability, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking both luxury and performance.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* All-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats.
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$15950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2014 Lexus IS 350