2014 Lexus IS

97,000 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Lexus IS

2014 Lexus IS

250 AWD F-SPORT 1 - RED LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY!

2014 Lexus IS

250 AWD F-SPORT 1 - RED LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8605427
  • Stock #: 3197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3197
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AWD


Very desirable Lexus IS 250 AWD F-SPORT has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with the Red leather interior! This beautiful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well looked after, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather seats, heated seats, power, windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

