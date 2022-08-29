$22,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Lexus IS
250 AWD
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$22,900
- Listing ID: 9083713
- Stock #: 3336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- AWD
- Navigation
- Heated Steering Wheel
Very desirable Lexus
IS 250 AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This
beautiful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very
smooth! Well looked after, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the
powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 6 cylinder engine with automatic
transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power,
windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel
controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart
key, push start, key-less entry, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as
low as 6.99% O.A.C
ONLY $22,900 PLUS HST &
LIC
Please call us at
519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at
380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take
reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and
up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify
all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
