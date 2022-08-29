Menu
2014 Lexus IS

139,190 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Lexus IS

2014 Lexus IS

250 AWD

2014 Lexus IS

250 AWD

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,190KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9083713
  Stock #: 3336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3336
  • Mileage 139,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:

- AWD

- Navigation

- Heated Steering Wheel



Very desirable Lexus
IS 250 AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This
beautiful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very
smooth! Well looked after, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the
powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 6 cylinder engine with automatic
transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power,
windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel
controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart
key, push start, key-less entry, and more!



Certified!

Carfax Available

Extended Warranty Available!

Financing Available for as
low as 6.99% O.A.C

ONLY $22,900 PLUS HST &
LIC



Please call us at
519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at
380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com













* Even though we take
reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and
up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify
all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

