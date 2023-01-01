Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

165,031 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

Touring

2014 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,031KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10046973
  • Stock #: 1071
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY2E0329820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1071
  • Mileage 165,031 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Headlights: auto off
Door trim: cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Parking brake trim: leather
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15.5
Front brake width: 1.1
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front brake diameter: 11.7
halogen
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Interior accents: color keyed
Axle ratio: 4.62
Alternator: 100 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
voice operated
with washer
in dash
two 12V front
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

