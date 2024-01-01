Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda CX-5, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This one-owner vehicle boasts a sleek white exterior with a stylish black interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. This certified CX-5 has been meticulously maintained, with a well-documented service history, and comes equipped with a comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.</p><p>This well-loved CX-5 has covered 228,000 km, a testament to its durability and reliability. Inside, youll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with features designed for both driver and passenger comfort. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and heated mirrors, and stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming. This CX-5 also comes with a sunroof to let in the sunshine and a backup camera to make parking a breeze. With its impressive array of features, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 is the perfect vehicle for those seeking both style and practicality.</p><p>Here are five of its most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified:</strong> This means youre getting a vehicle thats been thoroughly inspected and meets stringent quality standards.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open-air feeling with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free with this convenient feature.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Parking will be a breeze with this helpful technology.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Extra: </strong>Set of all-season tires</li><li><strong>Must See,,,</strong></li></ul><p> </p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup

Watch This Vehicle
11996529

2014 Mazda CX-5

Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

  1. 1733593406
  2. 1733593409
  3. 1733593415
  4. 1733593420
  5. 1733593424
  6. 1733593428
  7. 1733593431
  8. 1733593435
  9. 1733593438
  10. 1733593441
  11. 1733593449
  12. 1733593454
  13. 1733593458
  14. 1733593462
  15. 1733593466
  16. 1733593469
  17. 1733593472
  18. 1733593476
  19. 1733593480
  20. 1733593484
  21. 1733593488
  22. 1733593491
  23. 1733593496
  24. 1733593499
  25. 1733593501
  26. 1733593503
  27. 1733593504
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
228,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY7E0394165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda CX-5, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This one-owner vehicle boasts a sleek white exterior with a stylish black interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. This certified CX-5 has been meticulously maintained, with a well-documented service history, and comes equipped with a comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.

This well-loved CX-5 has covered 228,000 km, a testament to its durability and reliability. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with features designed for both driver and passenger comfort. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and heated mirrors, and stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming. This CX-5 also comes with a sunroof to let in the sunshine and a backup camera to make parking a breeze. With its impressive array of features, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 is the perfect vehicle for those seeking both style and practicality.

Here are five of its most sizzling features:

  • Certified: This means you're getting a vehicle that's been thoroughly inspected and meets stringent quality standards.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the push of a button.
  • Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free with this convenient feature.
  • Backup Camera: Parking will be a breeze with this helpful technology.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  • Extra: Set of all-season tires
  • Must See,,,

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup 228,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 Auto,4X4,6.4L V8,10 Feet Flat deck folding sides for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 RAM 3500 Auto,4X4,6.4L V8,10 Feet Flat deck folding sides 127,000 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX-T,Auto, Sunroof,Certified,Rear & Side Cameragr for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX-T,Auto, Sunroof,Certified,Rear & Side Cameragr 161,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5