2014 Mazda CX-5
Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda CX-5, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This one-owner vehicle boasts a sleek white exterior with a stylish black interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. This certified CX-5 has been meticulously maintained, with a well-documented service history, and comes equipped with a comprehensive warranty for your peace of mind.
This well-loved CX-5 has covered 228,000 km, a testament to its durability and reliability. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with features designed for both driver and passenger comfort. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and heated mirrors, and stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming. This CX-5 also comes with a sunroof to let in the sunshine and a backup camera to make parking a breeze. With its impressive array of features, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 is the perfect vehicle for those seeking both style and practicality.
Here are five of its most sizzling features:
- Certified: This means you're getting a vehicle that's been thoroughly inspected and meets stringent quality standards.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air feeling with the push of a button.
- Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free with this convenient feature.
- Backup Camera: Parking will be a breeze with this helpful technology.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Extra: Set of all-season tires
- Must See,,,
519-208-0770